COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Coventry are investigating an incident that took place after a BLM rally was held over the weekend.
According to Coventry Police Sgt. Iger, for the past two months, both BLM and pro-Donald Trump rallies have been held on the town green area for the past two months.
Normally, these gatherings are peaceful.
On Saturday, that wasn't quite the case.
Saturday's BLM rally was scheduled to end at 3, while the pro-Donald Trump rally was slated to end at 4.
Both rallies were held in the same area, but far apart from each other.
As the BLM supporters were leaving, one supporter got into a verbal argument with a Trump supporter.
It is believed that, while they were arguing, someone drove up and pepper sprayed two of the supporters.
One was pepper sprayed in the eyes, while the other had gotten some pepper spray on their clothes and in their eyes.
The vehicle in question was not around when officers arrived on scene.
Police say that this is likely, because witnesses and the victims say that none of them recall anyone taking out any pepper spray.
Both victims received medical attention on scene and were eventually released/.
This incident remains under investigation by Coventry Police.
