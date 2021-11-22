WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash has closed Route 6 at Route 203 in Windham earlier today.
Connecticut State Police reported the crash just before 2 p.m. on Monday.
#CTTraffic Route 6 (Boston Post Rd.) at Route 203 (North Windham Rd.), in Windham is closed for a serious injury motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes.— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 22, 2021
Route 6, also known as Boston Post Road, was closed at Route 203, also known as North Windham Road.
Connecticut State Police now confirm this crash left two people dead and one seriously injured. The two who passed away did so from the injuries they sustained in the crash.
The third person who was injured is currently under medical care.
The collision still remains under investigation.
