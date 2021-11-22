Traffic Alert generic
WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – A serious crash closed Route 6 at Route 203 in Windham on Monday.

Connecticut State Police reported the crash just before 2 p.m. on Monday.

Route 6, also known as Boston Post Road, was closed at Route 203, also known as North Windham Road.

Later in the day, state police said two people were killed in the crash and one person suffered serious injuries.

The collision still remains under investigation. 

