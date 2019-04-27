COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday morning in Colchester, said state police.
State police say the driver crashed into several cars before coming to a stop at the town square.
The crash happened around 9:40 a.m.
Police say the driver suffered a medical issue while operating the car. He was brought to the hospital via LifeStar as a precaution. His injuries are not life-threatening.
A passenger was also taken to the hospital for injuries.
