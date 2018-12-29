Two people are injured in an officer-involved shooting in Danbury on Saturday evening, officials said.
Mayor Mark Boughton told Channel 3 two people were injured, one with serious injuries after a shooting at the Glen Senior Apartments.
Mayor Boughton said the responding Danbury Police officers involved in the shooting were not injured.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown as of 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, but police are investigating.
The Glen apartments are secure, said Boughton.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
