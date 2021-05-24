EAST HARTFORD (WFSB) - Two people were killed after they were struck by two passing cars on Roberts Street.
According to police, the victims, a male and female exited their car for an unknown reason and were struck by passing cars.
Police said the drivers of the vehicles remained on scene and are cooperating with the investigation.
The area of Roberts Street between Forbes and Old Roberts will be closed for further investigation
