SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two people have died following a multi-car crash in Simsbury on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the area of Route 185 near Summit Ridge and Princess lane for the three car crash.
Two of the three drivers died from the injuries sustained in the crash. The third driver had minor injuries.
One of victims has been identified as Susan Scott of Granby. The second victim has not been identified at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
Witnesses are being asked to contact the Simsbury Police Department at 860-658-3100.
