GUILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash on I-95 in Guilford Sunday night, state police said.
Police say the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 56 and 57 around 10:45 p.m.
One vehicle was traveling southbound on the northbound side of the highway and collided with a vehicle that was traveling northbound, officials said.
Police say both operators died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Officials say Jose Diaz, 35, of Providence, Rhode Island, and Klever Cordova, 46, of Guilford, were killed in the crash.
The crash is under investigation and any witnesses are asked to call State Police Trooper Green with Troop F at 860-399-2150.
