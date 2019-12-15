SUFFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- A man and his elderly mother were taken to the hospital for treatment for severe burns and smoke inhalation following a house fire in Suffield on Sunday, officials said.
Suffield fire crews were called to a house fire on Remington Street just after 5 p.m. for reports of heavy fire from the front of the home.
Fire officials said firefighters helped the homeowner remove his elderly mother from the back of the home and then began to administer care.
Both were taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.
Crews from Windsor Locks assisted Suffield crews in knocking down the fire. The home in uninhabitable. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
