NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Two people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after an assault in Norwich, police said.
Authorities say the incident happened at residence on Cliff Street around 4:21 p.m.
Police say they believe it was a targeted attack against the two victims who both live at the residence.
“Both victims were transported to William W. Backus Hospital for non-life-threatening lacerations believe to be caused by a hatchet type weapon,” Norwich police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-556.
