EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Crews rescued two people after they were thrown from their boat in East Lyme Sunday evening.
The East Lyme Police Department received the report of a boating incident in Niantic Bay off Black Point around 5:30 p.m.
Police say when officers arrived they found two people had been thrown from their boat and were picked up by jet skiers.
The boat they were thrown from circled with nobody on board before an officer jumped on and secured it.
Police say the people thrown from the boat were not injured.
The East Lyme Police Department Marine Unit responded along with the Niantic Fire Department, Goshen Fire Department, and United States Coast Guard.
