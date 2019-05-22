BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - Two people were rescued Wednesday afternoon after the canoe they were in tipped over.
It happened on the Farmington River in Barkhamsted, near River Road.
The Barkhamsted East Volunteer Fire Company said it responded to the area around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Dispatchers said no injuries were reported.
