NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Two people are expected to be okay after they were injured during a late night incident in New London waters.
New London Fire Battalion Chief Mark Waters says that crews responded to the Coast Guard Station around 10:45 p.m. to find that a boat had struck some rocks by a ledge light and then sunk.
Two passengers, a male and a female, were injured during the incident and were rescued by the Coast Guard.
Battalion Chief Waters says that one party was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital while the other was transported Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
