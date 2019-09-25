STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Two Roads Brewing Company in Stratford has issued a voluntary recall for two of its beers.
The brands include cans of Lil' Heaven and Lil' Juicy.
Two Roads said the cans may have an unpleasant taste and a sulfur-like aroma.
They were canned in August and September.
However, the brewery said there are no health or safety risks involved with drinking the affected beers.
"Our Quality Assurance team has instituted new, rigorous protocols to prevent this from occurring in the future," Two Roads posted to its Facebook page. "Two Roads is rapidly working with all distributors and retailers to remove all questionable beer from our system, including the destruction of identified beers at our brewery, removal of these brews from our distributors’ warehouses, and return of the beer from retail locations."
The affected batches have the following package dates found on the bottom of cans:
- Lil’ Heaven 12-pack cans from package dates of 8/21/19 - 9/14/19
- Lil’ Heaven 6-pack cans from package dates of 8/21/19 - 9/14/19
- Lil’ Heaven 16oz cans from package dates of 8/23/19 - 9/13/19
- Lil’ Juicy 16oz cans from package dates of 8/20/19 - 9/11/19
- Variety 12-Pack Beer Bus from package code of BBE 08DEC19 & BBE 09DEC19
Customers can bring the packages back to Two Roads for a full refund.
They can also submit a photo of the bottom of the can and fill out an online form that can be found here.
People can also send the company the can information with a return address in the regular mail to get a refund.
Send to:
Two Roads Brewing Co.
1700 Stratford Ave.
Stratford, CT 06615
Customers can contact Two Roads at admin@tworoadsbrewing.com with any other questions or comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.