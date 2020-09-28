HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is actual rain in the forecast for later this week.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the state just has to get through a couple of days of warmth and high humidity.
"The dry pattern we’ve endured for a long time will finally break down, and the result could be a significant rainfall," Haney said. "That’s great news since there hasn’t been enough rain to measure in 18 days, and the longer-term drought is getting worse."
There is a chance for an isolated shower on Monday, but most of the day should feature more clouds than sun. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s.
"As we head into the middle of the week, we will finally get some much-needed rain as our drought situation continues to worsen," Haney said. "There is not only one, but actually two rounds on the way."
The first comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday.
The second is expected to arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday.
"Temperatures will also trend cooler in the wake of a cold front, going from above average to near normal," Haney said. "By Friday, we’re forecasting highs in the 60s."
There may also be some showers to close out the week on Friday.
The upcoming weekend looks seasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Any rain that arrives this week will help the drought situation.
Haney said conditions ranged from abnormally dry in southwestern Connecticut to severe or extreme drought conditions in portions of northern and eastern Connecticut.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.