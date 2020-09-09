SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A bizarre police investigation in Shelton resulted in two officers losing their jobs.
This comes after officers were photographed changing their clothes out in the open.
The Shelton Police Department claims the officers staged the photo shoot in an attempt to make the administration look bad.
It appears the officers were motivated to do this because they don’t have access to their locker rooms.
The photo shows male and female officers in their underwear, changing in what appears to be the Shelton Police Department parking lot.
Posted to the police union’s Facebook page, the goal of the photo was apparently to shine a light on the conditions officers have endured since their locker rooms were close because of the coronavirus pandemic.
In termination letters obtained by Channel 3, the department says officers were never told to change in the parking lot, writing, “… They were given numerous alternatives throughout this COVID-19 pandemic.”
The department charges Officer Roger Falcone of staging the pictures, writing Falcone “…plotted this whole scheme…”.
Officer Caroline Moretti was photographed, and she was fired in August. The department alleges she too staged her photos by “…requesting a co-worker take the picture with your own phone as you got undressed down to your bra.”
Both officers were accused of lying during their internal investigation.
Channel 3 reached out to the union and the police administration. Neither have returned the request for a comment, but in a Facebook post, the union says the locker room issue is still unresolved, writing, “Shelton still has the Police Department gym and locker rooms closed for almost six months with no end in sight.”
Channel 3 was at the police department during shift change and saw no evidence of anyone changing in the parking lot.
This is not the only turmoil the department has faced over the summer. Three other officers have been fired, but it had nothing to do with the parking lot pictures.
