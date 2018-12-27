HARTFORD (WFSB) - Two people were shot in Hartford Thursday evening.
According to police, 2 people were shot shortly before 5 p.m. in the area of Garden Street and Pliny Street.
Police said one person is listed in critical condition and officers are on scene investigating.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
