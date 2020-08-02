NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday morning in New London.
According to New London Police Police Capt. Brian Wright, officers responded to the area of Shaw and Ann Streets around 12:15 a.m. after receiving a reports of shots fired.
Arriving officials were met by a large group and were able to locate a semiconscious man in the roadway on Ann Street that was suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.
While officers were at the hospital investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting, a second male arrived at the emergency room also suffering from a gunshot wound.
It was later determined that both parties had been shot at the gathering that took place in the vicinity of Shaw and Ann Streets.
Capt. Wright says that these shootings do not appear to be random acts.
These incidents remain under investigation by the New London Police Department.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.
