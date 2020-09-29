SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Southington High School will move to remote learning on Wednesday after a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Timothy Connellan said the person who tested positive was last in school on Sept. 24 and affects Cohort B students and staff.
In-person learning for Cohort A students and staff will resume on October 1, but students and staff in Cohort B will return to in-person learning on October 13.
All individuals who had close contact with the person who tested positive will be notified no later than Tuesday night and must self-quarantine for 14 days. Those who had close contact with the affected person will not be allowed back until school until the 14-day period has ended.
This is the second positive case at Southington High School. The first case was reopening on Sept. 15 and impacted students in Cohort A.
Several CT school systems see uptick in COVID cases since last week
The district also announced hat there was a case at Hatton Elementary School. The last contact the person had in school was on Sept. 25.
Anyone who had close contact with this person is being told to self-quarantine for 14 days and may not return to class until Oct. 9.
All other students and staff will be able to return for in-person learning on Wednesday.
An individual at John F. Kennedy Middle School also tested positive on Sept. 11.
COVID-19 case confirmed at middle school in Southington
The district is monitoring cases and will take additional action as necessary.
