FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for the person that robbed two people at gunpoint Wednesday.
Investigators say that two women, both employees of the Southport School, had just parked their vehicles and began walking towards the building.
While on Main Street, a man, armed with a handgun, came up to them and demanded they hand over their phones and bags.
After they complied, the employees fled into the school, which was then placed under a "secure condition" until police deemed the area safe.
The person police are looking for is described as a black man in his late teens or early twenties, clean shaven, and was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt with baggy, dark, denim jeans.
He was last seen heading towards Harbor Road, where police believe he got into a vehicle and fled the area.
No one was injured during the incident and police noted that it's believed that the employees did not know the suspect.
