NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were stabbed and two others were hurt in a fight at Plaza Azteca restaurant in Newington on Saturday morning, police said.
Police said crews were called to the Mexican-inspired restaurant located on the Berlin Turnpike for reports of an assault involving numerous people on Saturday at about 2:45 a.m.
Crews treated two people with severe, but non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said.
Newington Police are asking for those with any and all information on the assault to contact Newington Police Detective L. DeSimone at 860-594-6239.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.