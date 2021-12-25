(WFSB) - Two Connecticut State Police troopers were hit late Friday. One accident occurred in Cromwell, the other in Norwalk.

According to police, a car was driving along Route 9 south near exit 18 in Cromwell. The driver lost control and struck a metal guard rail and hit three vehicles in the left lane.

Route 9 accident involves police cruiser and fire truck Around 1:33 am, officers responded to route 9 on reports of a car accident.

The three vehicles were stopped in the left lane and median after a previous accident.

After hitting the guard rail, the driver then hit a fire truck, a state police cruiser, and then spun into a car.

The drivers of the fire truck and the police cruiser were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Both cars and the police cruiser were towed due to damage.

Police say the driver who caused the accident was issued an infraction for driving too fast for conditions and failing to maintain lane.

In Norwalk, a truck was driving on I-95 north near the exit 17 off ramp. A Connecticut State Police cruiser was parked in the left lane with it’s emergency lights on.

A Dodge Journey was in the left lane when the driver lost control of the car and hit the truck driving in the right lane. The Dodge then drifted into the left lane and collided with the Connecticut Police Cruiser.

The Dodge then crashed into the jersey barrier in the left median.

The driver of the truck did report any injuries.

The driver of the police cruiser, the driver of the Dodge Journey and its passengers reported minor injuries and were transported to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation.

The truck only had minor damage while the Dodge and the police cruiser sustained heavy damage.

The driver of the Dodge was issued a misdemeanor for failure to operate in a proper lane, traveling too fast for conditions, following too close resulting in an accident, and no insurance out of state.

The driver is scheduled to appear in court on January 20, 2022.