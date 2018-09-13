OLD SAYBROOK (WFSB) - A letter was sent to Old Saybrook parents about a “shooter list” that was discovered at the high school.
As a result, two students were arrested for the list.
Police said on Wednesday afternoon, a concerned student told Old Saybrook High School administrators about a safety concern.
The concern was over the existence of an alleged list, which gave names of students, staff and others.
It was not labeled as a “shooter list,” but was referred to as so.
Police investigation revealed that two students created the list of names prior to the school year.
According to Old Saybrook police, there is no evidence found that any plant to attempt to do any harm to students or staff existed or currently exists.
A 17-year-old and a juvenile involved have been arrested. They were charged with breach of peach, threatening, and conspiracy to commit threatening. The 17-year-old was also charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias.
The two students involved were not allowed on campus.
Police reached out to the parents whose child’s name appeared on the list. If police did not reach out to a parent, their child’s name was not on the list.
There was increased police presence on campus to ensure the safety of students and staff.
