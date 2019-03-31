HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Hartford police arrested a 21-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed two others on the University of Hartford campus Sunday afternoon.
Police said the stabbings took place in a dorm area but did not specify which dorm. The University of Hartford tweeted at 2:30 p.m., there was an emergency on Main Campus. The school later tweeted there was police activity in the area of Village Quad 2.
Lt. Paul Cicero said the 21-year-old suspect is a commuter student at the university. He was in a campus apartment with the two other students, a 19-year-old commuter student and a 21-year-old student who is a resident on campus.
Lt. Cicero said the suspect stabbed the 21-year-old victim in the chest once, and in the back four times. This victim is in stable condition, according to Lt. Cicero.
The suspect also stabbed the 19-year-old victim in the chest once, and in the back once. He is in critical condition and was in surgery during the time of the police press conference.
Patrol officers ordered the suspect out of the woods after they saw him attempting to flee the scene. Officers arrested the suspect, and charges against him are still pending.
None of the men have any criminal history, according to Lt. Cicero. The three men know each other.
The school is no longer on lockdown and the campus is open, police said.
This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
