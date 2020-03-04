SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- The Southington Fire Department said two people suffered significant injuries in a fire at an apartment on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at an apartment on Queen Street.

Among the three people who escaped, two were seriously injured.

Fire officials are also taking the opportunity to remind folks about the importance of closing a bedroom door before going to sleep.

They said this was a perfect example of how effective that is, saying the temperature outside a closed bedroom likely reached 1,000 degrees in this fire.

Inside that child's bedroom, the temperature remained under 100 degrees, and was virtually untouched by the fire.

There is no word on a cause of the fire at this time.

