LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car slammed into a CVS Pharmacy in Litchfield.
It happened just after noon at the CVS on West Street.
State police said EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene, as well as state troopers.
Crews on scene said the driver of the car and a person inside the store both suffered minor injuries.
The person inside the store became stuck between the vehicle and shelving that had collapsed.
Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
257797663_4596559560409315_3865408664356219885_n.jpg
Inside the Litchfield CVS after a car slammed into it on Tuesday
255414675_4596558940409377_1628092961659281787_n.jpg
cvs1.jpg
Police were called to the CVS Pharmacy in Litchfield on Tuesday afternoon after a car slammed into the store.
257315001_4154865571281197_5178859175282820084_n.jpg
253795472_4596559287076009_9206686569612684801_n.jpg
247897233_4154865561281198_858260898354954677_n.jpg
258363065_4154865527947868_6526830735347354826_n.jpg
256444485_4154865521281202_6811803400941594547_n.jpg
An investigation is ongoing at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
