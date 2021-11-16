Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car slammed into a CVS Pharmacy in Litchfield.

LITCHFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a car slammed into a CVS Pharmacy in Litchfield.

It happened just after noon at the CVS on West Street.

State police said EMS and the local fire department responded to the scene, as well as state troopers.

Crews on scene said the driver of the car and a person inside the store both suffered minor injuries.

The person inside the store became stuck between the vehicle and shelving that had collapsed.

Both were taken to the hospital for treatment. 

An investigation is ongoing at this time.

