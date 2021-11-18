WASHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two people had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday after two incidents at a Washington farm.
State Police say these events transpired just before 1 p.m. at the Strawberry Farm on Kielwasser Road.
Initial reports stated that one person was run over by a tractor and had to be flown to Hartford Hospital for treatment.
Another person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after suffering a cut to their leg when they were knocked down while trying to secure a horse.
Further details surrounding the investigation weren't immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.