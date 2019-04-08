STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Stratford police have arrested two teens who are accused of allegedly setting fire to the Shakespeare American Theater in January.
The fire broke out just after midnight on Jan. 13.
The two teens are facing several charges, including first-degree arson, burglary, criminal trespass, and reckless endangerment.
The theater, which was built in the 1950s, once featured Katherine Hepburn, James Earl Hones, and Christopher Plummer.
Over the years, there were multiple plans to redevelop the theater, but nothing ever came of it.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
Stay with Ch. 3 for updates on this developing story.
