COVENTRY (WFSB) - Two teenagers have died following a crash in Coventry early Monday morning.
The crash happened around 4 a.m. Monday, on Route 44 near Silver Street.
According to police, the car was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center lines and ended up hitting a tree.
The driver, identified as 19-year-old Jacob Provost of Coventry, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two passengers in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with injuries.
The front seat passenger, identified as 16-year-old Olivia Cyr of Coventry, died at the hospital Monday night.
A third passenger was released from the hospital.
Route 44 was closed for an extended period time during the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Coventry Police Department.
