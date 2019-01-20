HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after they said two teens were stabbed in Hartford on Sunday evening.
Police said a 16 year old suffered a ‘serious assault with a knife’ and a 17 year old suffered multiple stab wounds to the abdomen.
Both are in stable condition in surgery at St. Francis Hospital, police said.
Police said they are investigating in the Blue Hills Neighborhood near Woodstock Street at Colton Street as well as a location on Tower Avenue.
Major Crimes Division detectives are investigating to determine a suspect and a motive.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.