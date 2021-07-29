STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Two UConn coaches will have to see where James Bouknight ends up going from the comfort of their own homes.
Team officials say that head coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young planned on being among Bouknight's many family and friends in the NBA Green Room on draft night.
Due to an outbreak of COVID cases among the UConn men's coaching staff, they said they will have to cancel those plans.
“It is extremely disappointing that Kimani and I can’t be with James on such a momentous occasion in his life. He has done so much to help the UConn program and we couldn’t have been more proud and excited to celebrate with James and his family. We have been in touch with them and they know that we are wishing James nothing but the greatest success as he takes the next step in his basketball career," Hurley said.
Team officials said that the coaching staff has been in close contact while going on recruiting trips over the past few days.
Bouknight has shot up scouts' draft boards recently and is projected to be a top ten pick.
