(WFSB) - Two UConn students moving back to campus this semester have tested positive for the coronavirus.
School officials made the announcement Sunday morning.
“Given the volume of testing we are doing, it was inevitable that there would be positive cases. Knowing this, the university has a clear and detailed strategy in place we can quickly implement to address any positives, and have already done so in these cases," said UConn Dean of Student Eleanor Daugherty.
Dougherty says that those students that tested positive have been informed and will be relocated to a designated isolation space on the UConn campus.
Those parties that were in close contact with the students that tested positive have been notified and will be placed on a two-week self quarantine before being retested.
“This is exactly why UConn created the 14-day quarantine period for our residential students in advance of the start of classes at the end of the month. There will undoubtedly be more positive cases as more tests result in the coming days, and we will address each the same way as we work to protect the health of individual students and our community," added Dougherty.
University staff will conduct a thorough, deep cleaning of the living spaces of any student that tests positive for the virus.
Due to federal healthcare and privacy laws, specifics about the students, as well as their locations, are not being divulged.
So far, over 1,300 students have been tested for the virus, bringing the overall positivity rate to 0.1%.
Approximately 5,500 students have signed up for residential spaces at UConn's campus in Storrs and about 265 more will live in UConn Stamford housing.
More information on UConn's testing policies for residential and commuter students, as well as faculty and staff members, that expect to be on campus this Fall can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.