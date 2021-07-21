EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A crash Wednesday night resulted in a person being taken to the hospital.
It happened around 9 on West Main Street.
Police say two vehicles were involved in the collision, one of which rolled over.
The driver of the vehicle that didn't roll over was taken to an area hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
East Lyme Police continue to investigate the crash.
