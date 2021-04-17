HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The investigation continues into two deadly shootings in Hartford.
Police say that two vehicles that were involved in the shootings were found burned in two different Connecticut communities.
One vehicle was found Wednesday morning in South Windsor and towed back to Hartford.
RELATED: PD: Shootings that killed 3-year-old, 16-year-old are related
The other vehicle was recently located within the city of Hartford, but additional specifics weren't available.
Both vehicles are connected to the murders of 3-year-old Randell Jones and 16-year-old Jamari Preston.
RELATED: Lawmakers push for violence prevention funding in an effort to stop shootings
No arrests have been made in connection to either murder as of yet.
GoFundMes have been established for Jones' and Preston's families.
