WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – After a month’s long investigation, the Statewide Narcotics Task Force with other law enforcement agencies dismantled a Waterbury drug trafficking organization.
Ralph Kendrick of Wolcott was arrested at the Troop A barracks for operating a drug factory, possession with intent to sell less than 1/2 ounce cocaine, and possession with intent to sell less than 1/2 ounce of crack cocaine.
In court documents, Kendrick and his brother, Darryl Brown, 61, of Waterbury were investigated for the trafficking of crack cocaine in the Waterbury area from January 2021 through July 2021.
Brown was previously arrested in connection with this investigation in July 2021.
On July 13, a court-authorized search of several homes in the City of Waterbury and the Town of Wolcott found 1.9 pounds of cocaine, 115 grams of crack cocaine, an illegally possessed 9mm pistol, approximately $290,000.00 cash, narcotics packaging materials, digital scales, a money counter, and two high end motor vehicles.
Detective Jones and US Currency Detection K-9 Freda located the money hidden in various locations within one of the homes.
Trooper First Class Welch and Narcotics Detection K-9 Gerry along with Detective Slaiby and Narcotics Detection K-9 Rory located large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine hidden within two other residences.
Brown was released on a $400,000.00 surety bond. Kendrick was released on a $500,000.00 surety bond and is scheduled to appear at GA 4 Superior Court in Waterbury on November 23, 2021.
The Statewide Narcotics Task Force was helped by the Statewide Urban Violence Cooperate Crime Control Task Force, the Statewide Firearms Trafficking Task Force, the State Police Traffic Services Unit, the Waterbury Police Department Gangs Task Force and members of the Wolcott Police Department
