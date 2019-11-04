NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend.
The first happened just after 1 a.m. on Sunday on Hurlburt Street between Spring Street and Washington Avenue.
A 41-year-old Hartford man suffered a single gunshot wound, which was determined to be non-life threatening.
Another shooting happened Sunday night, just before 11 p.m.
Two New Haven men were brought to the hospital, both suffering from single gunshot wounds.
Their injuries were not life threatening.
Anyone with information on either of the shootings should contact police at 203-946-6304.
