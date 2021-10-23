COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A crash Friday claimed the lives of two Western Connecticut State University students and left another injured.
It all unfolded around 1 p.m. on Parum Road near Lake Hayward Road.
State Police said a Nissan Altima was attempting to pass another car at a high rate of speed when it left the highway for an unknown reason, colliding with the guardrail and multiple trees before coming to a stop down an embankment.
The driver, identified as Jacob Chapman, 18, of Colchester, was taken to Marlborough Medical Clinic, where he later died.
One of the passengers, identified as Tyler Graham, 18, of Colchester, died at the scene. The other passenger, a 19-year-old Dalton, MA man, was taken to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
Western Connecticut State University posted to their Facebook page Friday night saying that three of their student-athletes were involved in a crash earlier in the day.
A source that spoke with Eyewitness News says their post is related to the crash in Colchester.
The university said that all three teens were on the school's lacrosse team and that they will be providing counseling to students.
According to the office of Colchester First Selectman Mary Bylone, counseling services will be made available to friends, families, and school personnel on Monday, if not sooner, saying in a statement:
"Our Colchester community is heartbroken over the sudden loss of residents Jake Chapman and Tyler Graham.
Both Jake and Tyler were deeply committed to their community and to their schools. Full of promise and hope for the future, they represented the best of Colchester's young people and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved them.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and school personnel who are deeply affected by this terrible tragedy. We also extend our gratitude to Colchester's first responders and our surrounding towns for the mutual aid response on scene."
The East Catholic High School Boy's Lacrosse team stood in solidarity with the Colchester and WestConn communities, saying:
"The lacrosse community suffered a great loss yesterday. Our love and prayers go out to the Bacon Academy lacrosse program, West Conn Men's Lacrosse, Colchester community and most especially the friends and families of Jake Chapman and Tyler Graham (Class of 2021) who tragically lost their lives. They were great competitors on the field and were taken from us far too soon. May they Rest In Peace."
The crisis intervention team will offer their services to the first responders that worked the crash scene as well.
The accident is still under investigation.
