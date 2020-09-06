WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - Windham Public Schools confirmed that two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Dr. Tracy Youngberg says one staff member works at Windham Middle School while the other works at North Windham Elementary School.
The staff members that tested positive will not be on school premises as they recover and, according to Dr. Youngberg, there's no risk for additional exposure at this time.
The district immediately notified state health officials as soon as they were made aware of the positive cases.
Staff members were made aware of the positive cases this past Friday.
While school is not in session until Tuesday, Dr. Youngberg says that a few students did visit Windham Middle and North Windham Schools last week.
"Since these families were not in the same portion of the building as the identified cases, the local health district advised us that staff exclusively needed to be informed of the two cases," stated Dr. Youngberg.
Contact tracing was conducted and those that came into contact with the staff members were notified.
Each of the staff members' work spaces were also thoroughly disinfected.
"We understand that the concerns surrounding COVID-19 transmission is on everyone’s mind. Windham Schools is committed to working closely with our local health department as the authorities in managing public health concerns. We want to ensure our families and staff that we are utilizing mitigation strategies designed to minimize transmission," added Dr. Youngberg.
Windham Schools go back to school in a hybrid model beginning this Tuesday.
