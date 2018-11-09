WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Two women were arrested in Wolcott on Friday morning following a crash from July.
According to police, Amanda Rosario, 27, and Mary Morales, 27, both turned themselves in on Friday morning.
The crash took place on Todd Road on July 16, just before 11 p.m.
Police said Rosario has been driving a Jeep Commander on Todd Road when she crashed head-on into a tree. Morales was in the front seat of the car.
In the back seat were Morales’ three children, ages 8, 4 and 3.
According to police, no one in the car was wearing a seatbelt and no children were in child restraints.
Rosario and Morales suffered very serious injuries and were brought to St. Mary’s Hospital.
The 8 and 4-year-old suffered facial injuries, while the 3-year-old suffered a fractured femur.
The investigation revealed that Rosario has a Blood Alcohol Conent of 0.27, which is 3 times the legal limit.
Rosario was charged with operating under the influence, risk of injury to a minor and several other charges. She has a court set bond of $20,000.
Morals was charged with 3 counts of risk of injury to a minor and has a bond of $10,000.
Both appeared in court on Friday morning.
