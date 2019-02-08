MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Middletown police said two women were hit by a car on Friday afternoon.
It happened in the area of High and Washington streets, near Wesleyan University.
Police said two women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One lane of Washington Street was closed, but it has since reopened.
