NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven say a two-year-old is safe after being taken in a carjacking Saturday afternoon.
Police say around 3:30 p.m. the child's mother stopped her vehicle to pick up food at a restaurant on Chapel Street. She left her son in the car with the motor running.
A thief then drove away with the vehicle.
Police say the child was found unharmed on Beers Street.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.
