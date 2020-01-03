HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -Two female juveniles were arrested in Hartford late Thursday night.
Police said the 14-year-old and 12-year-old females were in a stolen SUV just prior to midnight.
The 14-year-old was driving the car while the 12-year-old was the passenger.
Police said this marks the second juvenile arrested in relation to stolen cars in a 12-hour span.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.