(WFSB) - Tyson Foods chicken patties are being recalled because they could be contaminated with what inspectors describe as "foreign matter."
The United States Department of Agriculture announced the recall of the Weaver Brand Ready-to-Eat Chicken Breaded Breast Patties with Rib Meat products on Thursday.
The recall involves 39,078 pounds of frozen chicken.
The products were produced on Jan. 31, 2019.
The 26 ounce resealable plastic bags have a "best if used by" date of Jan. 31, 2020.
Lot codes include:
- 0319PBF0617
- 0319PBF0618
- 0319PBF0619
- 0319PBF0620
- 0319PBF0621
- 0319PBF0622
- 0319PBF0623
- 0319PBF0600
The establishment number of the back of the packaging reads "P-13456."
The chicken was shipped to stores nationwide, the USDA said.
The USDA urged people who may have the products in their freezers to either discard them or return them to the place of purchase.
For more information, head to the USDA's website here.
