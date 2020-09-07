(WFSB) - TSA says the number of people passing through security at U.S. airports this holiday might set a record high compared to the number of people traveling other days during the pandemic.
So far, TSA saw a high number of travelers last Thursday, ten times the number of travelers compared to the lowest day in April.
It’s estimated more than 900,000 people will fly during this holiday.
TSA will release an official count tomorrow.
Staff at Bradley Airport have two lanes open for TSA security to reduce any potential long wait lines.
With many people opting to travel by plane, the safety guidelines are being enforced.
Touch points are reduced.
There are plexiglass barriers between TSA agents and travelers going through security and many airlines are mandating travelers wear a mask from check in all the way to the end of your flight.
Delta says it has banned 270 passengers for refusing to follow their guidelines and wear a face mask.
This wave in travelers could be the last big push before the annual holiday uptick starting with Thanksgiving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.