HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crumbling foundations have been crippling some northeastern Connecticut families financially.
On Friday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers revealed their recommendations on how to deal with the issue after conducting their own study.
Their presentation was made to the governor and residents in Hartford.
The state estimates about 35,000 homeowners have been affected by the issue and it could cost between $100 million and $1 billion to take care of it.
Homes built between 1983 and 2000 in the northeast have been having issues with crumbling foundations.
“My daughter’s college, her inheritance is all in our house. We don’t have that,” said Deborah MacGlaflin.
It’s due to a reaction to the pyrrhotite, which has lead to the deterioration of concrete over time.
“When the Corps of Engineers has tough challenges, we bring in the engineer research and development center,” said Christopher Moore, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Last year the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers started an investigation into the crisis and presented their findings today.
“There are 0 standard guides at this point for dealing with pyrrhotite,” said Moore.
The federal agency was tasked to come up with three main recommendations:
1) testing options for homes to see which have the problem
2) testing options for quarries so it doesn’t happen again.
3) and recommendations for fixing homes
“The report of the Army Corps that they’re releasing today is a step in the right direction,” said Governor Dannel Malloy.
The Corps made recommendations for standardized testing on homes and quarries based on knowledge of what’s already being done in Canada and Europe where they have encountered the same problem.
“We’re going to accept the aggregate if the sulfur content is .1% or less if it’s pyrrhotite otherwise we They deferred any imminent replacement repairs.
“We would lean on private industry to figure these types of things out, but they’re not super cheap,” Moore said.
Still by setting standards, lawmakers see it as an end to a means.
“These national standards will give us the evidence base, science supported standards that we need to make our case in Washington that these homeowners in Connecticut deserve relief right now,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
The findings once again pose the question of who will pay for it all, which lawmakers will be heading back to Washington to discuss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.