NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- The U.S. Coast Guard Band is resuming live performances.
After 14 months, the whole band is back together on stage.
The band is holding live events across the state, including Memorial Day and July 4 celebrations.
All performances are free and open to the public.
Performance Schedule:
- May 30, 2 pm, Meriden, Memorial Day Celebration, Full Band Concert
- June 14, 6 pm, Mansfield, Holiday Hill Day Camp, Full Band Concert
- June 21, 6 pm at East Hampton H.S., Full Band Concert
- June 25, 6 pm at La Grua Center, Stonington Borough, Beacons Jazz Ensemble
- June 27, 6 pm in Killingworth, CT, Full Band Concert
- June 29, 7 pm at Mystic River Park, Beacons Jazz Ensemble
- July 4, 6:30 pm at Narraganset Town Beach, Full Band Concert
- July 7, 7 pm in New Britain, CT, Full Band Concert
- July 14, 6:30 pm in Old Saybrook, Full Band Concert
- July 15, 5:30 pm at Connecticut River Museum, Coast Guard Traditional Jazz Band
- July 22, 6pm at City Pier New London, Coast Guard Traditional Jazz Band
- July 28, 6:30 pm at Essex Town Green, Coast Guard Traditional Jazz Band
- August 29, 2 pm at Simsbury Meadows, Full Band Concert
