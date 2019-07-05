WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The U.S. Coast Guard is out in full force this holiday weekend patrolling for those who may have boating and drinking.
Channel 3 took a ride along with the U.S. Coast Guard in between patrols to learn what crews are looking out for on the water.
It was a gorgeous day on the Long Island Sound on Friday afternoon and several boaters were enjoying the sun and the water.
U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain Mate 3rd Class Kate Marema told Channel 3 that boaters are allowed to drink while operating a vessel, but not if a boater is above the .08 drinking limit.
“Our primary focus is to make sure everyone is going to be safe out on the boat,” said U.S. Coast Guard Boatswain Mate 3rd Class Kate Marema.
Boating under the Influence, or BUIs are on the crew’s radar.
But the Coast Guard isn’t the only crew on the water, Operation Dry Water is a national drive to curb BUIs during the extended holiday weekend, and the Coast Guard works with area police departments to remove drunk boaters.
“We’ll have local law enforcement if it’s in Milford, we’ll contact the police department,” said Boatswain Marena.
“They have vessels and they come out. We work together with them to correct the situation on-scene.”
Meanwhile, Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation Police patrols all bodies of water and on average they said, crews will pull over hundreds of boaters and hands out about 6 BUIs.
As the for the U.S. Coast Guard, Boatswain Marena said they’ll issue about 4 BUIs for the season.
