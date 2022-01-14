GROTON, CT (WFSB) - The U.S. secretary of education visited two schools in Connecticut on Friday.
Secretary Miguel Cardona joined Rep. Joe Courtney to tour the Thames River Magnet School and Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton.
They looked at the schools' manufacturing programs.
More than half of the students who get certified at Ella Grasso get jobs at Electric Boat.
“Visits like this where we get superintendents working with our state Department of Education to make connections with workforce partners and really create curriculum in our schools," Cardona said. "In our comprehensive high schools too, not just technical schools to give students choices when they graduate.”
There are 17 technical high schools in Connecticut.
Afterward, Cardona and Courtney spoke with students and education leaders about the school’s manufacturing pipeline and the Biden Administration’s efforts to support career technical education.
Courtney is a senior member of the House Education and Labor Committee. He championed bills like the National Apprenticeship Reauthorization Act. He helped announce the launch of CareerConneCT, a new workforce training program fueled by American Rescue Plan Act funding that will expand on eastern Connecticut’s already successful Manufacturing Pipeline Initiative with more skills training opportunities, including at eastern Connecticut high schools.
(1) comment
This visit is strictly damage control! The American people know what this clown thinks about school parents!!
