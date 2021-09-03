WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – On Friday, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona returned to his home state.
Cardona and Congresswoman Jahana Hayes visited a new school, the Dual Language International School, in Waterbury.
Cardona and Hayes toured the school, which just opened last week.
The goal is to have children here proficient in both English and Spanish.
However, the focus of Cardona’s visit was to meet with education leaders on how to get children back to school safely.
Nearly 100 percent of the children at the school will be back in the classroom.
“We saw students here, in school, earlier today, that were happy to be in school, happy to be with their friends. We use the American Rescue Plan funds for what they were intended to safely re-open schools,” Cardona said on Friday.
Waterbury alone got $89 million in rescue funds, which has allowed the district to hire more counselors.
Every student is wearing a mask, which is required, however there has been some pushback.
“Without fail, every school we went to, every class we went to, the students had their mask on. We asked them ‘are you okay with this;’ they said ‘I want to be here at school,” Hayes said.
Cardona said he recognizes the emotion on both sides, but says it’s important to communicate with parents.
“ICU beds, they are running out of them with children because of poor policy. We don’t have that issue in Connecticut, and I am glad we don’t,” Cardona said.
In person learning is required by the state, but there are a few exceptions. A school district could go to remote learning if there’s a surge in COVID cases or a child has COVID. In some cases, a family situation, but many children fell behind with remote learning and that’s why there’s a strong push to kid back in the classroom.
Cardona is from Meriden and was an educator in that district. Then he was Connecticut’s Education commissioner before being chosen by the President to be U.S. Education Secretary.
A few months ago, Cardona visited Connecticut with First Lady Jill Biden.
