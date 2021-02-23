(WFSB) – The U.S. on Monday marked more than half a million American COVID-19 related deaths with a moment of silence.
The grim milestone was reached on Monday afternoon.
U.S. and state flags are flying at half-staff in a tribute to the more than 500,000 Americans who died.
Amazing grace played outside the White House Monday night as 500 candles burned.
"The people we lost were extraordinary,” said President Joe Biden. “They spanned generations. Born in America, emigrated to America. But just like that, so many of them took their final breath alone in America."
Biden said the nation can't become numb to the sorrow.
"As we acknowledge the scale of this mass death in America, remember each person and the life they lived,” he said.
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said that there is reason for hope now that more than 44 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. However, it’s a tragedy that we reached this grim milestone.
“[Monday] we [marked] an unspeakably, devastating milestone for our nation,” Blumenthal posted to Twitter. “Half a million Americans losing their lives to COVID-19. My sympathies go to their families and loved ones, including those of the 7,500 Connecticut residents.”
Information about Connecticut’s vaccine rollout can be found here.
But I thought we were "rounding that final corner" 6 months ago?
